Capitol Digest

The Iowa Flood Mitigation Board has identified 35 projects totaling nearly $165 million. The board anticipates the federal share will be $47 million, the state’s share will be $117 million and local governments will contribute $350,000. That leaves a $36 million gap in state funds, said Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City, the ranking Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee.

However, House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl, R-Missouri Valley, said the $21 million appropriation would go to “immediate needs” identified by the flood board.

The bill will go back to the Senate, which approved $20 million 48-0 last week. Assuming it concurs and Kim Reynolds signs the measure, the money will be deposited in an account that will be allocated by the state’s flood mitigation board in consultation with the Iowa Department of Homeland Security.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf, said the bill calls for monthly reports on how the money is being spent as well as future needs so lawmakers know funding needs. He expects more funds will be appropriated during the remainder of the legislative session.

“I can’t guarantee if more funding will be needed, but I can guarantee you we will be monitoring it,” Mohr said.