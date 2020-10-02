CAPITOL RECAP: Madigan to face challenger from his own party

If House Democrats maintain a supermajority after November elections, Madigan could lose votes from more than 10 Democrats and still have the necessary threshold to get re-elected.

“Based on my values, I was compelled on July 30 of this year to write a letter to Speaker Madigan stating that the right thing for him to do is to step down as speaker for compromising the integrity of the office and undermining the public trust,” Kifowit said in a news release Thursday. “The response from Michael Madigan was to double down and has remained. It is clear to me that he doesn’t hold the same values that I do and falls short of what the public expects from an elected official.”

Republicans press for subpoenas

In the Tuesday, Sept. 30 hearing, House Republicans pressed for issuing subpoenas to multiple potential witnesses, including Madigan, as well as former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, and former ComEd lobbyist Michael McClain. When Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, R-Elmhurst, made a motion to vote on whether the committee should issue subpoenas, the committee’s chairman, Rep. Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, said the motion was “out of order,” and did not allow the vote, citing his discretion as chairman.

Bickering continues