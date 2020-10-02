CAPITOL RECAP: Madigan to face challenger from his own party

SPRINGFIELD – The longest-serving state legislative speaker in U.S. history will have a challenger from his own party in January.
Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, announced Thursday, Oct. 1, she plans to challenge Chicago Democrat Michael Madigan as Illinois House Speaker.
Kifowit’s challenge to the speaker, who has held the position for all but two years since 1983, comes months after utility giant Commonwealth Edison admitted in a court agreement to handing out jobs and contracts worth $1.3 million to close Madigan associates in an effort to curry his favor for legislation that benefitted the company.
After the ComEd news broke in July, Kifowit and a handful of others in the House Democratic caucus called on the speaker to resign his leadership position in the House. But Madigan reportedly called caucus members and said the “candid conversations” produced “positive feedback” which demonstrated “continued support for me and my leadership roles.”
At the beginning of each two-year General Assembly, the House chooses its speaker. A candidate would need a motion and a second to be considered by the body, and the speaker is elected by a majority vote of the 118-member House.
Madigan’s support for the position has been near-unanimous in his party through the years, and when the speaker received a lone present vote in each of the 2017 and 2019 re-election processes, the events made headlines for their rarity.
If House Democrats maintain a supermajority after November elections, Madigan could lose votes from more than 10 Democrats and still have the necessary threshold to get re-elected.
“Based on my values, I was compelled on July 30 of this year to write a letter to Speaker Madigan stating that the right thing for him to do is to step down as speaker for compromising the integrity of the office and undermining the public trust,” Kifowit said in a news release Thursday. “The response from Michael Madigan was to double down and has remained. It is clear to me that he doesn’t hold the same values that I do and falls short of what the public expects from an elected official.”
Republicans press for subpoenas
In the Tuesday, Sept. 30 hearing, House Republicans pressed for issuing subpoenas to multiple potential witnesses, including Madigan, as well as former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, and former ComEd lobbyist Michael McClain. When Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, R-Elmhurst, made a motion to vote on whether the committee should issue subpoenas, the committee’s chairman, Rep. Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, said the motion was “out of order,” and did not allow the vote, citing his discretion as chairman.
Bickering continues
While Welch has said he is taking GOP subpoena requests under advisement, in a virtual news conference Thursday, Republicans on the investigating committee charged that Welch “seemed intent on raising obstacles to proceeding with subpoenas.” The three GOP committee members said they had prepared 10 subpoenas for Welch’s perusal ahead of the next hearing – for which Welch has not set a date – citing authority in the Illinois Constitution.
Rep Tom Demmer, of Dixon, a deputy minority leader in the House and minority spokesperson on the committee, said the GOP members would also like to see documents referenced in testimony at the previous hearing by ComEd Executive Vice President of Compliance and Audit David Glockner.
Madigan will not testify
Madigan said Friday, Sept. 25, he will not voluntarily testify before the House Special Investigating Committee that is probing his role in a bribery scheme involving utility giant Commonwealth Edison. “For the record, I am not exercising my Fifth Amendment rights by not appearing before the committee,” Madigan wrote in a two-and-a-half-page letter to the committee. “As I have said before, I have done nothing wrong.”
Halloween C0VID-19 guidelines
HALLOWEEN COVID GUIDANCE: Those passing out candy should maintain six feet from trick-or-treaters and wear proper face coverings, according to the guidance, and trick-or-treating should be done in groups with household members only.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said households should consider leaving individually wrapped candy on a table in driveways or in front of walkways to allow for social distancing
More than 2M ballots requested
The Illlinois State Board of Elections reported that 2,077,594 ballots were requested, with 26,872 returned and 55,751 persons having voted early. That represents nearly a quarter of all registered voters in the state. Earlier this year, state lawmakers passed a law requiring election authorities to send applications for vote-by-mail ballots to registered voters who voted in recent elections.
Staffer for Gov. Pritzker tests positive
A staffer who recently traveled with Gov. JB Pritzker has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the governor and others to self-isolate for a period of two weeks, his office announced Tuesday.
The unnamed staffer tested negative last Wednesday during weekly testing, but was tested again Monday after showing symptoms and was confirmed positive.
Those who had contact with the staffer will isolate for 14 days, and all staff who report to the governor’s office must test negative before returning to work, according to a news release. A spokesperson for the governor said everyone who works in the office was tested after the positive result was revealed, and they were all negative.
The governor still plans to hold occasional COVID-19 updates, according to his office. When a staffer tested positive earlier this year, the governor did so virtually.
Single-day deaths spike to 47
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced another 47 virus-related deaths on Friday – the highest number since June 24, when there were 63 casualties.
Statewide, the positivity rate was driven downward after IDPH reported 2,206 more confirmed cases of the virus among 72,691 test results reported over the previous 24 hours. That made for a one-day positivity rate of 3%. The rolling seven-day average positivity rate in the state decreased to 3.4%.
The additional deaths occurred in people aged in their 40s through their 90s. The state has now reported 297,646 confirmed cases, including 8,743 deaths, among more than 5.7 million test results reported since the pandemic began.
Statewide hospitalizations remained on a relative uptrend as of the end of the day Thursday, with 1,678 people reported hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 373 were in intensive care unit beds and 162 were on ventilators. The numbers were all slightly above their pandemic highs.
28 counties at warning level
The 28 counties at a warning level for COVID-19 spread include Bond, Boone, Brown, Calhoun, Christian, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, DeKalb, DeWitt, Fayette, Greene, Hancock, Jasper, Lee, Livingston, Macon, Massac, Monroe, Morgan, Pulaski, Putnam, Richland, Saline, St. Clair, Wabash, Washington and Winnebago.
A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase, including number of deaths, new cases per 100,000, weekly test positivity and others.
New jobless claims up 13% from week before
There were 29,390 initial unemployment claims for the week ending Sept. 26, which was an increase of 3,414, or 13%, from the week prior, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. New claims were more than four times higher than the same period a year ago.
Nationally, there were 837,000 initial claims for the same period, a decrease of 36,000 from the week prior.
Continued claims in Illinois decreased by 6% from the week prior, to 502,314, a decrease of more than 34,000 as COVID-19 and associated economic restrictions continue to wreak havoc on the job market.
Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
