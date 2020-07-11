CAPITOL RECAP: Pritzker funnels $50 million to pro-graduated tax group; opposition launches coalition and vows 'resources'

“While reading Sidney Blumenthal’s book ‘All the Powers of Earth’ concerning the pre-Civil War period a few months ago, I learned of Stephen Douglas’ disturbing past as a Mississippi slave owner and his abhorrent words toward people of color,” the Chicago Democrat said in a statement. “I advised my staff to research and confirm the history to support removing the Douglas portrait from the House chamber.”

Douglas was a prominent Democratic politician in Illinois during the 1840s and 1850s. He served briefly as secretary of state and, later, as associate justice of the Illinois Supreme Court before he was elected to the U.S. House in 1842. The General Assembly elected him to the United States Senate in 1847, and he served there until 1861, just as the Civil War was beginning.

Douglas’ tolerance for slavery has long been known, but the fact that he actually owned slaves in another state was not widely known before the publication of Blumenthal’s book last year.

Madigan said he planned to offer a resolution to replace Douglas’ portrait in the House chamber and replace it with one of former President Barack Obama, calling that “a more fitting representation of the modern-day Democratic Party.” In the meantime, he said he is looking into ways to cover the portrait immediately.