CAPITOL RECAP:

MADIGAN HEARING: Republicans in the Illinois House on Thursday unveiled a single charge they hope to bring against Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan, accusing him of “conduct unbecoming to a legislator or which constitutes a breach of public trust.” House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, introduced that charge during the first day of hearings of a Special investigative Committee that is looking into Madigan’s role in a bribery and extortion scheme involving utility giant Commonwealth Edison.

Madigan so far has not been charged with any crime and he has strenuously denied engaging in any wrongdoing, a fact that Democrats on the six-member panel pointed out repeatedly.

Madigan was implicated in the scheme when officials at ComEd entered a deferred prosecution agreement in July with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District in Chicago. In that agreement, the company admitted that over a period of years, it awarded lobbying jobs and contracts to close associates of Madigan in an effort to win his favor for legislation that benefited the company.

In addition to the formal charge, Republicans also said they are seeking “voluntary” witnesses to testify and produce documents. Those include Madigan himself and several people mentioned in the U.S. Attorney John Lausch’s subpoena.