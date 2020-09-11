CAPITOL RECAP:

MADIGAN HEARING: Republicans in the Illinois House on Thursday unveiled a single charge they hope to bring against Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan, accusing him of “conduct unbecoming to a legislator or which constitutes a breach of public trust.” House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, introduced that charge during the first day of hearings of a Special investigative Committee that is looking into Madigan’s role in a bribery and extortion scheme involving utility giant Commonwealth Edison.
Madigan so far has not been charged with any crime and he has strenuously denied engaging in any wrongdoing, a fact that Democrats on the six-member panel pointed out repeatedly.
Madigan was implicated in the scheme when officials at ComEd entered a deferred prosecution agreement in July with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District in Chicago. In that agreement, the company admitted that over a period of years, it awarded lobbying jobs and contracts to close associates of Madigan in an effort to win his favor for legislation that benefited the company.
In addition to the formal charge, Republicans also said they are seeking “voluntary” witnesses to testify and produce documents. Those include Madigan himself and several people mentioned in the U.S. Attorney John Lausch’s subpoena.
“This is a political process, not a legal proceeding. We are not a court of law,” Committee Chairman Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, said on Thursday. “As such, this committee is not bound by traditional rules of evidence. However, we are bound to adhere to the rules of decorum.”
Partisan tensions arose early over the insistence of Welch that the committee contact Lausch to ensure no interference with the criminal investigation. Republicans feared Welch was suspending the process while awaiting an answer from Lausch.
Welch took offense at the suggestion, but ultimately recessed the committee without setting the next hearing date, saying he would do so after contact from Lausch. Durkin noted he has informed Lausch about his plans. A Lausch spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.
EMPLOYMENT DEVELOPMENTS: On Thursday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced the release of $16.6 million in federal funding to expand job opportunities for Illinoisans out of work due to COVID-19.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security reported there were 25,478 new unemployment claims for the week ending Sept. 5, which was a decrease of 716 from the week prior. The number of continued claims dropped by 6,215, according to IDES, to 552,436 for the week. Despite the decrease, the new claims are still more than three times the 7,180 recorded over the same time period last year.
Pritzker was in Rockford Thursday to announce two new grants through the U.S. Department of Labor that will aim to “place, train and hire nearly 1,300 residents for an array of jobs related to the ongoing pandemic response.”
COVID-19 RELIEF FUND: Pritzker and his sister Penny Pritzker announced Tuesday, Sept. 8, that a private fund that was formed to provide relief to communities hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic will wind down its operations after making its fifth and final round of grants. Gov. Pritzker named his sister, a former U.S. Secretary of Commerce in the Obama administration, to head up the fund in March, just days after issuing his first statewide stay-at-home order in the early days of the pandemic.
The fund has been operated by United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations.
Penny Pritzker said the fund distributed over $31 million to more than 1,650 organizations and provided over 7 million meals to nearly 200,000 families. She said it also gave over 19,000 families direct cash assistance, including 8,000 families who received utility assistance and 5,250 families who received short-term rental assistance.
DISPENSARY LICENSES: Some lawmakers and stakeholders are asking Pritzker to hold off awarding 75 marijuana dispensary licenses amid concerns that just 21 applicants qualified for the first round of licenses.
Applicants for licenses were graded on a 250-point scale established by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation to determine which firm receives a license. The applications were scored by an unaffiliated third-party, KPMG, a private auditing firm. KPMG was paid $4.2 million by IDFPR to grade the applications, a process that was delayed by five months amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Because each of those 21 applicants achieved a perfect score, the 75 licenses are to be distributed via lottery. The lottery is scheduled to take place in late September.
On Monday, the Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus and the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus both sent letters to the governor asking that he suspend the lottery from taking place and provide legislators more information about the process.
Pritzker and his senior marijuana advisor Toi Hutchinson addressed concerns about the process Tuesday but rejected calls to halt distribution of the 75 licenses.
ANTI-GRADUATED TAX DONATION: Illinois’ wealthiest man and frequent Republican political donor Ken Griffin has pledged $20 million to a group dedicated to defeating a graduated tax constitutional amendment. Forbes estimates his net worth at $15 billion.
VACCINES: In an appearance at Illinois State University Wednesday, Sept. 9, Pritzker said when it comes to a vaccine, the state will have to be ensured of its safety before it will distribute it, and he was skeptical that such a vaccine would be ready by November. He also said the state is “well along the way” to putting a distribution plan that would favor those most at risk and frontline health care workers.
BRADLEY UNIVERSITY: He said Bradley University, which instituted a two-week all-campus quarantine for all students from Sept. 8 through Sept. 23, “made a wise choice for their campus,” but such a decision might not work for every university.
ILLINOIS STATE UNIVERSITY: More than 1,300 Illinois State University students have tested positive for the virus since the fall semester began, and the rolling seven-day positivity rate was 13.7% as of Wednesday, according to the WGLT-FM radio station.
CONTACT TRACING: Pritzker's office said there are more than 2,100 contract tracers working throughout the state through county health departments. Pritzker was asked if the state was quick enough to distribute funding to help efforts in counties overwhelmed with new cases, such as McLean County, where ISU is in. All local health departments are receiving grants to hire and train more contact tracers, according to a spokesperson for the governor.
COVID-19 MITIGATION: There were 30 counties at a warning level for COVID-19 spread as of Friday, including Stark County, according to IDPH, and two areas that have seen increased restrictions due to COVID-19 saw their positivity rate remain roughly flat — Rock Island and Henry counties. The regions’ positivity rates must decrease to 6.5% before added mitigations – which include closing of bars and restaurants to indoor eating and drinking – can be rolled back.
Statewide, the seven-day average positivity rate was 3.9% as of Friday.
