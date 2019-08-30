From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., a car show, craft and vendor fair will be at Prairie Hills, 1701 13th Ave., Clinton. Admission is free. This family-friendly event will feature foods such as Holly’s Dogs, Glazey Donuts, Kelley Girls Woodfire Pizza, Mahala Sweet Treats and Deanna’s Java Hut.
10 a.m. Saturday, Prairie Hills, Clinton, Free.
