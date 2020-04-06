Carbon Cliff, East Moline ban burning

East Moline and Carbon Cliff are outlawing burning for now. Carbon Cliff released a statement Monday that was similar to one East Moline released earlier in the day. To assist residents who may develop respiratory symptoms related to COVID-19, the Village of Carbon Cliff has issued a burn ban effective Monday, April 6, 2020 for everyone within the Carbon Cliff corporate limits.
Open burning is prohibited until the current public health emergency has diminished. This includes the burning of leaves, grass, brush, burn pits, bon fires, or any other open burn.
