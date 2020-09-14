Milwaukee was supposed to open its home schedule against St. Louis on July 31, but the Cardinals had a coronavirus outbreak that caused that weekend series to get postponed.

The opener of this doubleheader was a pitchers’ duel between St. Louis’ Kwang Hyun Kim and Milwaukee’s Josh Lindblom, who both spent last season in the Korea Baseball Organization.

“Lindblom pitched well today and I I also think I pitched well today, but I just wish the KBO's other players who will will come to the MLB later on do well here as well,” Kim said through an interpreter. “So (it) just was a wonderful day today.”

The Brewers didn't have anyone speak to the media between games.

Both Kim and Lindblom hadn’t started a game since Sept 1. Kim had been dealing with an unspecified injury related to abdominal pain, while Lindblom had pitched just two innings of scoreless relief since his Sept. 1 start.

Kim struck out six and allowed three hits and three walks after getting activated from the injured list. Since earned runs became an official statistic in 1912, Kim is the first NL pitcher to have four straight starts in a season in which he threw at least five innings while allowing three or fewer hits and no earned runs.