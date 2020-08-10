“One hundred percent,” the commissioner said. “I absolutely see a path back for the Cardinals. That is dependent on getting enough days with no positives that we’re comfortable with, that we don’t have a contagion risk. But, yes, 100 percent I see a path back.”

The Cardinals have had 10 players and seven staff members test positive for the coronavirus in the past 12 days. The team’s return to the field to face the Cubs this past weekend was derailed when less than 72 hours after their most recent positive test they had three more, including two players. That forced the team into quarantine for a second time in eight days and prompted additional concern and the team removing itself from the schedule for the entirety of the six-game home stand.

The Cardinals have had 13 consecutive games postponed, and a doubleheader Thursday in Detroit is doubtful. To reach 60 games, the Cardinals would have to have to make up a fourth of the schedule in a third less of the time.

Major League Baseball will work to adjust their schedule, understanding that the calendar may run out before the scheduled games are complete. At that point, the commissioner’s office has said that winning percentage will be used to determine playoff berths.

The schedule can wait while the focus is on the outbreak.

“Everything that has gone on right now is about controlling the outbreak,” Manfred said. “We want to control the outbreak with the Cardinals and make sure we don’t cross-contaminate. It’s really that simple.”

