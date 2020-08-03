It could be at least eight days after a second positive test for an individual to be cleared for a return to the team.

Mozeliak said that five of those who tested positive did not show symptoms. He said the others did — headaches, cough, sniffles, low-grade fever.

“And of those eight, it’s a variety of symptoms but nothing at this point requiring anything like hospitalization," Mozeliak said.

During the wave of positive tests the Cardinals had over the weekend, a former player who now works as an analyst for another National League team, Jerry Hairston Jr., tweeted that at least one Cardinal had visited a casino. He did not name the casino or make it clear where or when the visit to place. A visit to a casino in Milwaukee would not connect with the spread of the virus.

“I have no factual reason to believe that is true, and I have not seen any proof of that," Mozeliak said. "If they were at a casino, though, that would be disappointing.”

The Cardinals' situation comes after the Miami Marlins had an outbreak in their traveling party that sidelined half their players, raising concerns about the viability of this pandemic-shortened season.