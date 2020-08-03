MILWAUKEE — After days of growing concern and uncertainty, the St. Louis Cardinals learned Monday that an outbreak of COVID-19 had engulfed nearly a fourth of their roster and forced a majority to remain in Milwaukee, in quarantine.
The Cardinals have 13 confirmed positives for the virus and have yet to go a day since arriving in Milwaukee without a new positive.
Of those 13, seven are players and six are staff members. Eight of the 13 are experiencing some mild symptoms of the virus, ranging from headaches to low-grade fevers. All 13 members of the traveling party who tested positive have been removed from Milwaukee and sent to their homes.
The remaining members of the team must go two days with negative tests to be cleared to travel.
The Cardinals hope to be able to travel Wednesday morning, by plane, to St. Louis and have a workout at Busch Stadium that afternoon.
"We are where we are," said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. "We’re all hopeful we can start taking steps forward. We all hear about flattening the curve and what that means in our country, in our states, in our cities. Looking at it from a baseball team standpoint, it’s a microcosm, and I will say based on last night’s testing we are encouraged that we are getting closer to that point. We are not there yet, but we are getting closer. That is why we will remain in self-isolation."
Their four-game series in Detroit against the Tigers has been postponed, and their visit to face the Chicago White Sox at the Field Dreams has been canceled. It is not clear when or how the Cardinals will play that series against the White Sox, though their next road trip is scheduled to be a week in Chicago.
The Cardinals' next scheduled game is Friday against the Cubs at Busch Stadium.
The roster will look significantly different.
Seven players from the current 30-man roster will have to be replaced, and Major League Baseball has yet to alter its rule reducing the size of rosters to 28 on Thursday. The Cardinals will draw those players from the alternate-site camp in Springfield, Mo.
The Cardinals have not had any players who are still at the downtown Milwaukee hotel approach management about opting out for the season.
The 13 individuals who have tested positive invoked their right to privacy when asked by the club about disclosing their identifies. A few, when contacted by the media, have not responded or given permission to be disclosed, citing their medical privacy.
Every individual who tested positive will go seven days before being tested again. At that point, the individual must have two negatives, separated by 24 hours, and also have one of them be the MLB lab test for confirmation. The individual must also be symptom-free and go at least 72 hours without a fever.
It could be at least eight days after a second positive test for an individual to be cleared for a return to the team.
Mozeliak said that five of those who tested positive did not show symptoms. He said the others did — headaches, cough, sniffles, low-grade fever.
“And of those eight, it’s a variety of symptoms but nothing at this point requiring anything like hospitalization," Mozeliak said.
During the wave of positive tests the Cardinals had over the weekend, a former player who now works as an analyst for another National League team, Jerry Hairston Jr., tweeted that at least one Cardinal had visited a casino. He did not name the casino or make it clear where or when the visit to place. A visit to a casino in Milwaukee would not connect with the spread of the virus.
“I have no factual reason to believe that is true, and I have not seen any proof of that," Mozeliak said. "If they were at a casino, though, that would be disappointing.”
The Cardinals' situation comes after the Miami Marlins had an outbreak in their traveling party that sidelined half their players, raising concerns about the viability of this pandemic-shortened season.
“To this point, unfortunately, we’ve handled this the same way our country’s handled this," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We put together guidelines that were well-intentioned and protocols, and then we handed them off to 30 individual operators, i.e. states, and asked them to do their best. Adherence to a set of protocols and suggestions and trying to get it right has just not gone well. It just hasn’t gone well.
"It’s because this virus is an incredible, difficult opponent. It’s put us behind the 8-ball. I desperately want to play and finish the season it’s so important for so many people and so many places. But it’s not going well right now. It’s not.”
Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain announced Saturday he wouldn't play the rest of the season and cited “all of the uncertainty and unknowns surrounding our game at this time.”
Counsell said Monday that “it's safe to say the news of the Cardinals was jarring and it may have been the final straw” for Cain.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
