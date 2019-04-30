Carli Spelhaug

Spelhaug

The Iowa State signee was the catalyst for the Spartans' second straight Class 5A state softball title. Named conference player of the year, first team all-state and captain of all-tournament team at state, Spelhaug hit .479 with 14 doubles, 10 homers and 44 RBI. She was second team all-state in basketball after averaging 15.7 points, 4.3 assists and 4.2 steals per game for a 21-win team. Spelhaug participated in three events at last year's state track and field meet.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments