An 11-time state track and field medalist, King has excelled in three sports. The Duke recruit won the 100-meter title (11.99 seconds) at the Drake Relays in 2018 and the 400 crown in 2019 along with a Class 3A state title in the 400 and runner-up finishes in the 100 and 200. She was a first team all-stater in soccer after scoring 26 goals in the Knights' run to a state championship. Also a starter on the volleyball team, King has scored 72 career goals through April 27.

