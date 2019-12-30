You are the owner of this article.
Assumption's Carly King celebrates the first of four first half goals against Pleasant Valley, Monday May 6, 2019, during first half action at the St. Vincent Center in Davenport.

The Davenport Assumption athlete capped an astonishingly successful high school career with stellar performances just a few weeks apart in the spring.

She won three championships in the Iowa state track meet — in the 100, 200 and sprint medley relay — and then was named captain of the all-tournament team in leading Assumption to its fourth straight state championship in soccer a few weeks later.

King, who is running track at Duke University, won 15 medals and six state titles in track during her high school career. She also scored 101 goals and was a part of four state championships in soccer.

