Carroll White was a helper from childhood to age 100

Carroll was a Cub Scouts leader for his son, Steven, and his grandsons. He also was active in the Masonic Lodge, the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars branches well into old age. He loved hunting and fishing and was a master carpenter and woodworker.

But, most of all, he was known as the man to call if you needed a hand, a reputation that Steven highlighted while eulogizing his father.

“One icy winter day when Dad was in his 90s, he got a knock on the door,” Steven read at the funeral. “It was a young lady saying her car would not start, and would Dad get his car out of the garage to help her with a jump-start?”

“Maybe she didn’t realize that Dad was older, and that it was risky and difficult for him to get his car out and jump hers. After all, he really didn’t look his age. Of course, he agreed to help her.”

When Lynne happened on the scene, she asked the woman what got into her, requesting a man in his 90s jump her car — when he could slip on ice, no less.

I’m new to town, she said, and I was told you could ask Mr. White for anything.

“She was told right,” Steven said. “A reputation is something that once earned, sticks.”