Carter Bell

Bell

Bell has directed the Bettendorf football team's offense the past two years. The South Dakota signee and Class 4A first team all-state selection compiled 4,425 total yards and accounted for 57 TDs in leading the Bulldogs to consecutive state semifinal trips. He was first team all-conference in baseball after hitting .384 along with 50 strikeouts on the mound. Bell was one of two individuals in 4A to qualify for state in the high jump and long jump.

