Carver College

“He called it his second-chance ministry,” Spencer says. “He was looking for guys who could play basketball but maybe had gotten off on the wrong path. He just wanted to give them an opportunity to play the game they love, and also give us the opportunity to reach them. We're a Bible college. We have a chance to reach them spiritually.”

Now that the word is out, Spencer is getting several calls a day from schools that are eager to beef up their depleted schedules with last-minute games.

Every one that Carver plays bolsters its bottom line, if not its record.

The program is entirely self-supporting, with no money coming out of the university’s extremely tight budget. Spencer is the only paid coach, though he does have two volunteer assistants. The team's facilities are decrepit: a puny gym with a parquet floor that desperately needs replacing, though that hasn't been much of an issue in a season where the Cougars have yet to play a home game and there's hardly any time for practicing.

Spencer does worry that the enormity of the losses — 10 of them by more than 60 points — will take a poll on his young team, which counts seven freshmen on its 11-man roster.