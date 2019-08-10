The LumberKings lost an early three-run lead but still managed to prevail thanks to Samuel Castro's eighth-inning RBI infield single in a 4-3 win over Peoria on Saturday.
Clinton got off to a fast start on the road as Christopher Torres led off the game with a double, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Peyton Burdick's RBI single.
Burdick then moved to second on a wild pitch and scored the game's second run on Will Banfield's single.
Bubba Hollins singled home Kameron Misner in the third to make it 3-0.
It took Peoria a while to get to Clinton starter Tanner Andrews, but they broke through in the fifth and sixth. An Alexis Wilson single, a wild pitch and a pair of groundouts yielded a run in the fifth, and a leadoff walk, a Brendan Donovan double, a Leandro Cedeno sacrifice fly and a Brandon Riley RBI single knotted the score 3-3 in the sixth.
Castro's eighth inning heroics made a winner of Nathan Alexander (4-3), who threw two scoreless innings of relief. Zach Wolf finished off the ninth for his 10th save.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.