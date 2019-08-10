The LumberKings lost an early three-run lead but still managed to prevail thanks to Samuel Castro's eighth-inning RBI infield single in a 4-3 win over Peoria on Saturday.

Clinton got off to a fast start on the road as Christopher Torres led off the game with a double, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Peyton Burdick's RBI single. 

Burdick then moved to second on a wild pitch and scored the game's second run on Will Banfield's single.

Bubba Hollins singled home Kameron Misner in the third to make it 3-0.

It took Peoria a while to get to Clinton starter Tanner Andrews, but they broke through in the fifth and sixth. An Alexis Wilson single, a wild pitch and a pair of groundouts yielded a run in the fifth, and a leadoff walk, a Brendan Donovan double, a Leandro Cedeno sacrifice fly and a Brandon Riley RBI single knotted the score 3-3 in the sixth.

Castro's eighth inning heroics made a winner of Nathan Alexander (4-3), who threw two scoreless innings of relief. Zach Wolf finished off the ninth for his 10th save.

