Celebrate Bix Beiderbecke's 116th birthday at this month's Catfish Jam session on Sunday, March 10, at the Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. Musicians will include Josh Duffee, drums; Ron Wilson, bass; and David Holcomb, piano, and others may join in the jam. Birthday cake and coffee will be served, food is available for $6. For more information, search Catfish Jazz Society on Facebook.
3-6 p.m., Sunday, Columbus Club, Davenport. Free.
