CCIW postpones fall sports competitions due to concerns over COVID-19 pandemic

CCIW officials announced Monday morning to postpone all fall sports competition and championships. The decision, which came as the result of a unanimous vote from the CCIW Council of Presidents (C.O.P.), affects football, women’s volleyball, men and women’s soccer, men and women’s cross country, women’s golf and women’s tennis.

“This was a difficult decision, not made lightly, and sure to disappoint many of our athletes and our fans,” said Augustana President Steve Bahls. “As a college president, I have the responsibility to care for our students and take actions to prevent undue risk to our students. Given the person-to-person contact in sports, the inability to wear masks and social distance, travel in larger groups and the related heightened risk of spread, continuation of fall sports is a risk that I am unwilling to expose our athletes to.”

The CCIW office will explore the feasibility of opportunities for the sports of cross country, soccer, football and women’s volleyball to compete in the spring. At the same time, the league will maintain full conference competition in spring sports. Women’s golf and women’s tennis championships will move to the spring on dates still to be determined by the CCIW.