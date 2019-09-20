Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., TouVelle Stadium
Last week: Cedar Falls edged Ankeny 28-27. Bettendorf rolled past Dubuque Hempstead 49-7.
Last meeting: Cedar Falls 29, Bettendorf 23 (2018)
Overview: Cedar Falls comes in ranked third and Bettendorf is fifth in Class 4A. The Tigers have outscored their first three opponents, 119-37. QB Cael Loecher has thrown for 445 yards, with Ben Sernett as his top target with 16 receptions and 234 yards. Linebacker Collin Bohnenkamp leads the defense with six tackles for loss. The Bulldogs have outscored foes 111-28. Harrison Bey-Buie is second in 4A rushing with 598 yards and 10 TDs. Bettendorf has five turnovers in three games.
