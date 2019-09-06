Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Spartan Stadium
Last week: Prairie throttled Cedar Rapids Washington 56-7. PV lost at home to Bettendorf 20-6.
Last meeting: Prairie 49, PV 42 (2018)
Overview: The Hawks were impressive in Week 1 with 376 total yards in the opening half of their win over Washington. Nick Pearson and Tariq Amir combined for 287 yards rushing and six touchdowns. With three of its next four games on the road, this is PV's homecoming game. The Spartans had to settle for two Rhys Ward field goals in last week's loss. Ryan Mumey completed 15 of 20 passes for 119 yards in his varsity debut.
