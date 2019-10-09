Celebrate Christmas Season with Muscatine Art Center
The Muscatine Art Center will host the National Endowment for the Humanities “On the Road” exhibition, “Jacob Riis: How the Other Half Lives” from November 10th through January 7th. Riis, a pioneering newspaper reporter and social reformer, used photographs to illustrate the plight of residents of the New York slums at the turn of the century. A second exhibition, “Perspectives on Childhood: Photographs by Oscar Grossheim, 1900-1925,” spotlights the experiences of children growing up in Iowa.
In the historic Musser-McColm home, period decorations add Christmas cheer beginning in November and running through January. The Central Hall on the first floor displays the Mary Musser Gilmore Collection with paintings by artists such as Camille Pissarro, Marc Chagall, Pierre Auguste Renoir and Georges Rouault. Several rooms on the main floor feature paintings from the impressive Mississippi River Collection. The second floor offers families a play space in the “Learn to Look” gallery, where young children can try on dress up clothes, use magnetic blocks, engage with toys from the past, and encounter artwork and artifacts from the collection.
Returning this year is the Friends of the Muscatine Art Center’s Heartfelt and Handmade Ornament Competition and the Holiday Pop-Up Shop. All ornaments are on view from November 15th, through December 15th. The shop is open from November 15th, through January 5th. The season kicks off with the Holiday Open House on Friday, November 15th, from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets include two drink tickets and are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and $10 for children 18 and under. Enjoy live music, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction/ornament sale.
Self-guided tours of the exhibitions and the Musser Mansion are offered Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; until 7 p.m. on Thursday; and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Free admission. Visit www.muscatineartcenter.org or call 563-263-8282 for details. The Muscatine Art Center is located at 1314 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine, Iowa.
