National Senior Independence Month is observed every year in February. This month allows senior citizens and community members to share resources that help the elderly live independent. With age we tend to become more dependent on those around us, we can continue to live a fairly independent life with local senior centers and retirement organizations. Senior centers help with resources and build a community of like-minded people. This month lets encourage the elders in our lives to engage with senior centers. In the long run, this will allow seniors to have higher levels of health, social interaction, and life satisfaction.

Independence is an important consideration for people of all ages but perhaps especially for older adults. The designation was established to not only help seniors maintain control over their own decisions, but also encourage them to look at their living situation so they can make changes to increase their quality of life. February is a good time to celebrate the independence we have and prepare ourselves and our loved ones to age well.

For most seniors, continuing to live at home is a key part of independence. That’s why it’s crucial to equip your loved ones’ homes so that they are safe and able to perform tasks on their own. Install grab bars and non-slip mats, organize the living area so that items are accessible, and maintain a well-lit environment to help prevent falls. Be sure your loved ones have access to a working telephone and easily accessible emergency numbers should anything go wrong.

Maintaining a healthy mind and body is also important for preserving independence. Be sure your loved ones get regular exercise, take walks (when possible), and eat well. Seniors can keep their minds sharp by developing a new skill, participating in a new activity, or learning how to use a new technology.