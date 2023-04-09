After a long winter, sunshine and warming weather are a welcome change. To help you enjoy the season, I’ve rounded up some festive ways to celebrate spring.

These senior-friendly activities are sure to brighten your day and help create special memories. Simply just get outside and enjoy nature! After being cooped up indoors all winter, it will feel great to get some fresh air and sunshine.

Don’t forget to dress with plenty of layers, a hat, or a light scarf. For older adults who aren’t mobile, simply sitting in a room with windows open to the fresh air is a comfortable way to enjoy nature.

Also, you can sit outside the house to appreciate the trees and flowers. Colorful birds also appear when the weather starts to warm up. A bird feeder near a large window allows one to bird-watch whenever they choose.

Other ways to enjoy nature include walking around the neighborhood or in the park, eating a meal outside, visiting a plant nursery, or taking a scenic drive. The outdoors and sunshine are so good for the soul.