The annual Festival of Trees Celebrity Lunch will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the Radisson Quad-City Plaza, 111 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Tickets, at $50 each, are available at www.qcfestivaloftrees.com. You can help raise money for Quad-City Arts while having a wild and crazy time. Quad-City celebrities will become waiters for the day.