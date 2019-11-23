You are the owner of this article.
Celebrity Lunch
The annual Festival of Trees Celebrity Lunch will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the Radisson Quad-City Plaza, 111 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Tickets, at $50 each, are available at www.qcfestivaloftrees.com. You can help raise money for Quad-City Arts while having a wild and crazy time. Quad-City celebrities will become waiters for the day.

11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, Radisson Quad-City Plaza, Davenport. $50.

 

