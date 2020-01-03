Celina Van Hyfte, Annawan

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The oldest of three Van Hyfte sisters to play for the Bravettes, she was a four-time all-stater and finished her career with 2,492 points (a school record at the time of her graduation) and 1,186 rebounds. She averaged 22 points and eight rebounds a game in leading Annawan to its first Illinois Class 1A state championship in 2014.

She was captain of the Quad-City Times All-Western Illinois team on three occasions and garnered first team all-state honors by the Associated Press three times.

Beyond high school, Van Hyfte played for four years in the Missouri Valley Conference with Southern Illinois. The 6-footer participated in 117 games for the Salukis. She averaged 3 points and 2 rebounds in 10 minutes off the bench a year ago.

