Since it seems we can't go anywhere without our cellphones, you can bring it but must make sure not to disturb play.
Devices must be on silent, and calls must be placed or answered in designated "Cell Phone Zones" only.
Under an adjusted PGA TOUR Mobile Device Policy, spectators now are allowed to take photos all week with their mobile devices throughout the golf course, except in areas of competition during official rounds or when requested by players, security, and tour officials to refrain from taking a photo. Flash may not be used. Reminder: Cameras are not allowed.
For more details, visit johndeereclassic.com/spectators/before-you-go.
Failure to comply may result in revocation of your ticket. See the back of your ticket for the complete terms of the mobile device policy.
