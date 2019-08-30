Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Birney Field

Last year: CPU 5-4, Central DeWitt 5-4

Last meeting: CPU 20, Central DeWitt 2 (2018)

Overview: The Sabers enjoyed a turnaround in their first year under head coach Ryan Streets, finishing with a winning record for the first time since 2012. Central DeWitt graduated 17 seniors from that team, including Easton Necker, who rushed for 1,500 yards. The Stormin' Pointers return leading rusher Alex Wade, who ran for 724 yards last year, but only 60 in last year's meeting.

