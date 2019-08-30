Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Birney Field
Last year: CPU 5-4, Central DeWitt 5-4
Last meeting: CPU 20, Central DeWitt 2 (2018)
Twitter: @sbatt79
Overview: The Sabers enjoyed a turnaround in their first year under head coach Ryan Streets, finishing with a winning record for the first time since 2012. Central DeWitt graduated 17 seniors from that team, including Easton Necker, who rushed for 1,500 yards. The Stormin' Pointers return leading rusher Alex Wade, who ran for 724 yards last year, but only 60 in last year's meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.