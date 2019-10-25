Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Clipper Stadium, Tiffin

Last week: Central DeWitt hammered Clinton 52-14. CCA was handled by North Scott 35-7.

Last meeting: Clear Creek Amana 53, Central DeWitt 26 (2018)

Overview: Central DeWitt looks to close out a season of missed chances with a win. Three of the Sabers' losses this year have come by three points or less, two of those district contests. After a 3-1 start, CCCA has struggled in district play, allowing 22.5 points per game. Despite missing time with an ankle injury, Central DeWitt quarterback Henry Bloom has thrown for 1,025 yards and 10 touchdowns, the first Saber quarterback to eclipse 1,000 yards in a season since Logan Sheppard in 2014.

