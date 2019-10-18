Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Coan Field

Last week: Central DeWitt lost to Liberty 14-12. Clinton was blanked 45-0 by North Scott.

Last meeting: Central DeWitt 34, Clinton 14 (2018)

Radio: KROS 1340 AM

Overview: Even though neither team is in the playoff picture, it is a battle for Clinton County. Three of the Sabers' five losses have come by a combined eight points, including two in overtime. Henry Bloom has thrown for 877 yards and nine touchdowns. Logan Paulsen and Tucker Kinney have teamed for 49 catches and six scores. Clinton has scored only one touchdown in the last four games. It mustered just 75 total yards in last week's homecoming game.

