Basics: Approx. 7 p.m., Camanche High School
Last week: Central DeWitt rallied past Dubuque Wahlert 16-14. Camanche fell to North Cedar 21-7.
Last meeting: Central DeWitt 41, Camanche 21 (2018)
Overview: Both schools are works in progress. Central DeWitt is looking for its second straight 3-1 start while Camanche hasn't started 3-1 since 2011. The Sabers are trying to get healthy, with running back Zach Hinkle missing last week's game and quarterback Henry Bloom playing through an injury. Central DeWitt had four takeaways last week. The Indians have plenty of speed, including running backs Raul Esparza and Cade Everson, who have combined for 258 yards on the ground so far.
