Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Goodenow Field

Last week: Central DeWitt beat Center Point-Urbana 20-10. Maquoketa downed Anamosa 42-21. 

Last meeting: Central DeWitt 46, Maquoketa 27 (2018)

Overview: It's the 96th meeting since 1919 between the two Highway 61 schools. Central DeWitt holds a 50-39-6 all-time advantage, but the two teams have split the last eight meetings. Both teams feature big receiving targets as Central DeWitt's Logan Paulsen is 6-foot-6 and Maquoketa's Caiden Atienza is 6-4. Atienza caught five passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns in last season's meeting.

