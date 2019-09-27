Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Lancer Stadium
Last week: Central DeWitt lost to Camanche in overtime 40-37. North Scott fell to top-ranked Western Dubuque 21-3.
Last meeting: North Scott 35, Central DeWitt 7 (2018)
Overview: Last week was North Scott's lowest scoring output since getting blanked by Cedar Rapids Kennedy in September 2015, a span of 44 games. Ranked fifth in Class 3A, North Scott is aiming for its 15th consecutive win in district play. Central DeWitt has alternated wins and losses each of the first four weeks. QB Henry Bloom has passed for 470 yards and five scores. The Sabers have come up with 13 takeaways, among the top five in 3A.
