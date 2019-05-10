Led by a 71 from medalist Tucker Kinney, the Central DeWitt boys golf team qualified for district competition, winning their 3A sectional title by 29 strokes over Benton.
The host Sabers had five of the top seven individual finishes, with Jacob Brainerd taking second with a 76, Dylan McAleer fifth with an 81, and Tanner Steffens and Drew Eden tied for sixth with an 82.
DeWitt's 310 team score outdistanced Benton Community (339) and Center Point-Urbana (344), which earned the other two team spots in the district tournament.
Maquoketa's Caiden Atienza shot an 80 to finish fourth and grab one of the two individual qualifying spots.
Wilton tops Van Buren for sectional title: Host Wilton had three of the top four scorers and topped second place Van Buren 335-349 at their Class 2A sectional Friday.
Mediapolis also qualified as a team.
Wilton's Jared Townsend took medalist honors with an 80. Teammate Brock Hartley finished third (82), and Brayton Wade was fourth (85) for the Beavers.
Tipton, Durant qualify for districts: In a meet dominated by West Branch, Tipton's team score of 341 and Durant's of 351 Friday were good enough to qualify them for the 2A district meet.
West Branch had the top three finishers at the Tipton-hosted sectional, led by medalist Ted Bridges with a 73.
Host Midland wins sectional: Lisbon's Traysen Schaefer topped Midland's Damon Huston on the fourth playoff hole to win medalist honors, but Huston's 83 helped deliver Midland a 1A sectional title Friday.
Midland topped Easton Valley 357-366 for the top team score. Lisbon earned the third team qualifying spot, and Prince of Peace's Pat Mulholland finished third with an 85 to take one of the individual qualifying spots.
Midland took half of the spots in the Top 10, with Carter Mohr tied for fifth with a 90 and Peyton Rupp, Sawyer Hansen and Sebastian Kreel tied for eighth with 92s.
Easton Valley was led by Abram Driscoll's fourth-place 89 and Justin Farrell's 90.
Calamus-Wheatland's Josh Heim missed tying for the final individual qualifying spot by two strokes, finishing tied for 15th with a 96.
Girls soccer
Pleasant Valley 5, Clinton 0: A first-minute score by Camryn Woods provided all the offense the Spartans needed in topping Clinton Friday.
Natalie Aller tallied a goal and two assists for Pleasant Valley, which outshot Clinton 38-0, including 20-0 in shots on goal.
Ava Bandy, Addie Kerkhoff and Allie Simpson also scored for the Spartans.
