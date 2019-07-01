ELDRIDGE — It might be tough to use the word heroics when talking about how both the North Scott and Davenport Central baseball teams used their last at-bats to each get a win during Monday night's doubleheader.
That's because before their Mississippi Athletic Conference matchup, both teams helped honor veterans in a ceremony to celebrate true American heroes. After that, the Lancers won the opener 4-3 after Parker Ruth was plunked by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh.
Central answered by scoring four runs in the top of the eighth to eventually claim a 7-4 win over the hosts in the nightcap.
But both teams showed their spirit by forming a tunnel for the over 30 veterans to walk through and line both base lines before Monday's action got started. This was the third straight year that North Scott has had this ceremony near the Fourth of the July.
Players from the Lancers (7-7 MAC) and the Blue Devils (8-6 MAC) shook hands and even hugged some of the military personnel as they made their way through the line. The Davenport Central JROTC presented the colors and Lancers senior first baseman Gordy Field teamed up with Davenport Central senior Peyton Reese to sing God Bless America and the National Anthem.
Veterans Mike Matson and Scott Webster then threw out ceremonial first pitches before things got rolling.
Central put up three runs in the third inning behind RBIs from Josh Hann, Spencer Darland and Will Kranz to take a 3-0 lead. The Lancers pulled within 3-2 after an RBI single from Chase Moseley and Austin Schneider scored after Central turned a double play. Layne Hamann later tied the game at 3-3 in the sixth with an RBI fielder's choice that allowed Carter Wenck to score the tying run.
Central starter Donnie Jestel went six innings before Kranz relieved him in the seventh. The Lancers eventually loaded the bases against Kranz before Ruth was hit by pitch which made a complete-game winner out of Greysen Drezek.
North Scott's Jake Matthaidess and the Blue Devils' Anthony Smith both went six plus innings in Game 2 but neither team could gain an edge after seven innings. The Blue Devils broke out in the eighth for the four runs to gain the split.
Matthaidess had a two-run homer and Drezek added an RBI single in the second game. The Blue Devils got runs batted in from Nick Fleming and Josh Hann. Darland also scored on an error for the visitors in Game 2.
