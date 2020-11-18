CFP exec. director: Dates of games, selections unchanged

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No changes to playoff format, dates: The dates of the College Football Playoff games and selection of the semifinal participants will remain unchanged after the CFP management committee discussed possibly pushing back the event.

CFP executive director Bill Hancock said Wednesday there was no support among the conference commissioners who manage the playoff to lengthen the regular season by pushing back the date of the national semifinals and championship.

"After a robust discussion, the management committee decided the games will remain on the scheduled dates," Hancock told AP.

The selection committee will set the pairings for the semifinals on Dec. 20, the day after most major college conferences are scheduled to play their championship games.

The playoff semifinals are set to be played Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., and Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The national championship game is scheduled to be played Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

"We reserve the right to discuss this again if the circumstances change," Hancock said.