NEW ORLEANS — It was Tigers vs. Tigers for the championship of college football Monday night as No. 1-ranked LSU went up against No. 3 Clemson in the Superdome.

The game, which was still in progress at press time, matched a pair of 14-0 teams, both of whom had plenty of fan support in attendance.

It was practically a home game for LSU. Its campus is just 90 minutes away and purple-and-gold clad supporters could be found all around New Orleans.

But there also were plenty of orange-wearing Clemson fans on the streets, hoping their team wins a second straight national championship. A second-story veranda near Jackson Square boasted Clemson flags from its 2016 and 2018 national titles, along with an inflatable Tiger figure.

Clemson was after its third crown in four seasons and its 30th straight victory.

LSU was seeking its first national championship since 2007 and first in the CFP era.

Among those in attendance was President Donald Trump, who was greeted by thunderous applause and chants of “Four More Years” as he and first lady Melania Trump took the field.

The crowd also broke into chants of “USA, USA.”