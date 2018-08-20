The Quad-City Arts Chalk Art Fest is part of Alternating Currents. For the second year, chalk artists will transform 2nd Street in downtown Davenport into colorful creations and compete for $1,500 in cash prizes, including a people's choice award. Fest-goers can watch and make their own chalk drawings, too. The Chalk Art Fest, a free event, is set for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday between the intersections of 2nd and Perry streets and 2nd and Iowa Streets in downtown Davenport.
