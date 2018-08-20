082617-alternating-Currents-003 (copy)
Buy Now

Second Street transformed into a canvas in August 2017 during the inaugural Chalk Art Fest, part of the Alternating Currents music, art, comedy and film festival in Davenport. 

The Quad-City Arts Chalk Art Fest is part of Alternating Currents. For the second year, chalk artists will transform 2nd Street in downtown Davenport into colorful creations and compete for $1,500 in cash prizes, including a people's choice award. Fest-goers can watch and  make their own chalk drawings, too. The Chalk Art Fest, a free event, is set for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday between the intersections of 2nd and Perry streets and 2nd and Iowa Streets in downtown Davenport. 

noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments