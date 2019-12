From 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, a Chamber Music Quad-Cities concert will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Tickets, at $20, are available at www.eventbrite.com. It is the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth in the year 1770. The concert will include music by Beethoven, Mozart and others.