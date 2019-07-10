A1 SECONDARY 070819-qct-mda-jdc-009

Tim Tyler, right, fitting tech for Callaway golf, works with Phil Bell with Birdies for the Brave on fitting his new golf clubs Monday on the driving range during the Pro-Am round at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

The tournament isn't just about the golf; the Charity Spotlight signs between the clubhouse and the ninth hole showcase organizations spectators can donate to, including the Scott County Family YMCA, River Bend Foodbank and the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. "There are numbers you can text to chip in ... you can donate directly to over 40 charities on that list," McGuire said.

In addition, the JDC also runs Birdies for Charity. Participants can pledge a flat donation or $0.01 per birdie toward the charity of their choice. "It's a way to give money to charities. The charities get 100 percent of every dollar pledged ... and then in October, we'll announce a matching grant," McGuire said. There's also a contest; guess the correct amount of birdies, and you'll have a chance to win a two-year lease on a 2018 Lexus NX.

Another event Wednesday will give every charity a bonus check. The Charity Concert, held at the Rust Belt in East Moline, will feature country artist Dustin Lynch. Proceeds benefit the Bonus Fund, giving every participating charity an additional 5-10% bonus over what they raised during the week. 

