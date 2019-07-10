The tournament isn't just about the golf; the Charity Spotlight signs between the clubhouse and the ninth hole showcase organizations spectators can donate to, including the Scott County Family YMCA, River Bend Foodbank and the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. "There are numbers you can text to chip in ... you can donate directly to over 40 charities on that list," McGuire said.
In addition, the JDC also runs Birdies for Charity. Participants can pledge a flat donation or $0.01 per birdie toward the charity of their choice. "It's a way to give money to charities. The charities get 100 percent of every dollar pledged ... and then in October, we'll announce a matching grant," McGuire said. There's also a contest; guess the correct amount of birdies, and you'll have a chance to win a two-year lease on a 2018 Lexus NX.
Another event Wednesday will give every charity a bonus check. The Charity Concert, held at the Rust Belt in East Moline, will feature country artist Dustin Lynch. Proceeds benefit the Bonus Fund, giving every participating charity an additional 5-10% bonus over what they raised during the week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.