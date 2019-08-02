7. Charity Golf Outing

The Quad-City Parrot Head Club will host a charity golf outing with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Saturday (golfers will arrive at 10 a.m. to decorate carts) to benefit the Autism Society of the Quad-Cities (ASQC). The $70 fee includes golf, cart, dinner and band. Registration is limited to 72 golfers and is open to everyone, at Sunrise Golf Course, 3947 Moencks Road, Bettendorf. For more information or to register, visit QCPH.com. $70, $15 after-party only (food and band).

