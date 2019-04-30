Charlie Bunn

Bunn

Bunn had one of the best state swim meets in Quad-Cities history, leading the Bulldogs to a third-place finish. He won a maximum four events, earned all-American status and school records in each of those swims. He claimed the 50 freestyle in 20.42 seconds, the 100 freestyle in 44.94 and anchored the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Named district swimmer of the year, Bunn owns nine school records, five all-American honors and five state titles.

