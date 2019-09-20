The Charlie Daniels Band will play at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. From his Dove Award-winning gospel albums to his genre-defining Southern rock anthems and his CMA Award-winning country hits, Daniels has left an indelible mark on America's musical landscape. The hits of Daniels, 81, include “Uneasy Rider,” “Long-Haired Country Boy,” “The South’s Gonna Do It Again” “The Legend of Wooley Swamp” and “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” Tickets, available at www.rhythmcitycasino.com, are $30 to $60. Doors open at 7 p.m. All ages are welcome.
