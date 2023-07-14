Republican Charlie Helmick is throwing his name in the ballot box to run for the 72nd House District in Illinois.

His focus is to be a voice for the people and wanting to make Illinois a place where families want to live again, where businesses want to stay or someone wants to start one.

"Let's make Illinois the place where families want to live again," he said. "We need to make it friendly for business and friendly for people."

The 72nd House District encompasses all or portions of Hampton, East Moline, Silvis, Moline, Rock Island, Milan and Taylor Ridge.

Democratic Rep. Gregg Johnson currently represents the 72nd House District. Johnson was elected to the Illinois General Assembly in November, 2022, replacing Democratic Sen. Mike Halpin who held the house seat since 2017 before running for the Illinois 36th Senate District.

Originally born in Washington, Iowa, and raised in the Quad-Cities area his entire life, Helmick is no stranger to the streets of Rock Island County. He currently resides in Silvis where he works with his wife at their Country Financial agency.

His background is more extensive than helping people with insurance.

Helmick has served in the United States Marine Corps, the United States Department of Homeland Security, and worked at FedEx for 30 years. It was in about 2008 when former President Barack Obama was in office, Helmick said, when he started to become more involved in politics when money was being sent overseas and no one was saying no and to invest it in the United States.

"We need somebody that's willing to stand up for the people," he said. "To me, it didn't seem like anyone cared."

One of his biggest priorities is addressing crime, such as needing more repercussions for juveniles. He suggested investing more money or bringing in federal agencies but keeping them under local control to address crime.

He also suggested having more street cops and working with local leadership on potential programs that could deter crime.

"We have homicides that have taken place," he said. "When I was a kid, you never heard of stolen cars or homicides or shots fired.

"We should be able to provide a safe environment for people."

He also said people are being overtaxed, companies are charging too much, and as a result, people are hurting and trying to figure out how to pay all their bills. One elderly individual, he said, shared with him how she has to set her heat down to 62 degrees in the winter because she can't afford to pay everything.

"We need to start thinking more about the people of the state," he said. "The individual, the person that doesn't make a lot of money, that has to sit down and divide their bills up and try to figure out how they are going to pay for gas."

He also wants to see better care offered to veterans.

As a disabled veteran, he shared the story of how it was going to be a few months before he could get the help he needed.

He said he went to his local practitioner, was told they would get ahold of Iowa City to see if he could get in down. He said he received a call from towards the end of March and was not able to get in until August and that they did not have anything available sooner.

Helmick also wants to see more affordable health care for people.

When he ran in the Republican primary for the llinois 17th Congressional District in 2022, he said part of his platform was healthcare.

"I spent about four years developing a healthcare plan—an actual affordable health care plan," he said.

Helmick said he spoke with people who ran hospitals, private doctors, and other groups to develop a workable health insurance program. He tested out his healthcare plan with his next door neighbors who are elderly with preexisting conditions.

He used their healthcare plan and applied the model to see what they could get it down to.

"Currently, they're spending somewhere in the area of $927," he said. "We applied our model to their existing insurance and we got it down to $326."

The idea of the plan is to get rid of the extra "red tape," he said, such as being able to make an appointment for a few things at a time rather than needing an appointment for one thing at a time.

The other part of the plan was to get people to start helping themself such as not smoking or drinking.

"If you get your BMI into a certain rate, if you're not a smoker or not a drinker, it takes off of your deductible," he said.

Overall, his focus is wanting to the make state a place people want to live, work, and raise a family in. He wants to bring jobs back to the community, a place where people can themselves settling down and starting a family.

"I'm not interested in money or prestige or putting representative behind my name—none of that matters to me," he said. "It's the people that matter to me."

Helmick said he lived in California when in the Marine Corps and Florida for a little bit when his son was dealing with health problems but found their way back up to the Quad-Cities area.

For him, the people he has met along the way has made Illinois home.

Helmick said the Illinois Quad-Cities is where he was raised, made lifelong friends, went to school, bought his first car and worked his first job and made friends as a FedEx driver all over from Burlington to Clinton to Sterling and all the way down to Galesburg.

"They say you always migrate back home—no matter where you're at, no matter what you're doing," he said. "Where you were raised is always going to be home."