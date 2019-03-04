Chicago native Charlie Love brings the blues to Rhythm City Casino's Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, Saturday, March 9. The show is 21-plus, and starts at 8:30 p.m.

8:30 p.m., Saturday, Rhythm City Casino, Davenport. Free.

