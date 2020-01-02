Chasson Randle, Rock Island

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The point guard led the Rocks to their first state championship in boys basketball in 2011. He registered 22.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in his senior season to earn co-Mr. Basketball honors in Illinois.

Randle finished his career with the Rocks scoring a school-record 2,159 points and snaring 773 rebounds. A three-time all-tournament selection at the State Farm Holiday Classic, he was considered a top 60 national recruit in his class.

Ultimately, Randle chose to continue his career at Stanford over Illinois and Purdue. Randle scored 2,375 points (tops on the school's all-time list at the time of his graduation) and led Stanford to a National Invitation Tournament title.

He has bounced around between the G-League, NBA and overseas in his professional career. Currently, he is competing in the Chinese Basketball Association.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.