Chauvin's conviction shouldn't feel like a victory. But it does.

Perhaps the most important societal milestone marked in this trial is that the jury apparently gave no credence to the attempt by Chauvin's defense to justify how he treated Floyd because of Floyd's race. Defense attorney Eric Nelson didn't mention race explicitly, of course. He used coded language that he hoped the jurors would understand. Floyd's arrest took place in a "high crime" area, he said. The horrified onlookers who watched as Floyd died were a raucous "crowd" that needed to be controlled. The fact that the muscular Floyd was intoxicated gave him "superhuman" strength.

That is how Black men have been stigmatized for 400 years, as powerful and angry and criminal -- and needing to be brought to heel, to be dominated if necessary.

After Floyd's killing, millions of Americans of all races and ethnicities marched in demonstrations across the country to insist that Black lives do matter. Watching the magnitude of the protests, I had a sense that something fundamental might be changing -- that a generalized reckoning with systemic racism might actually begin.

This trial may only be the first step in that process. As Floyd's brother, Philonise, put it at a news conference after the verdict was read, as long as Black Americans like Daunte Wright are still being killed by the police, "We have to march. We will have to do this for life."