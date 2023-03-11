Tags
An East Moline man who was released from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons on Feb. 22 after serving a sentence for escape was arrested Wednesday by D…
CHAMPAIGN — Nineteen field goals were attempted. Nine of them — five in the opening quarter alone — were drained.
A Davenport school bus has collided with a semi-tractor trailer.
A capsule look at Saturday night's championship game between Moline and Lisle Benet Academy:
A 2014 Volkswagen four-door vehicle collided head-on with a 2014 Chevrolet four-door vehicle at 11:15 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near…
