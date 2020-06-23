Cheek on top of her game in North Scott sweep

ELDRIDGE — After starring at the plate in Tuesday's opening game, North Scott softball standout Ryann Cheek's left arm stole the show in the nightcap.
Following a 3-for-4, three-RBI effort in the Lancers' 14-4, five-inning first-game victory over Central DeWitt, the junior standout tossed a five-hitter with 11 strikeouts to help the hosts complete the non-conference sweep with a 3-0 win.
Playing for the first time in five days since taking a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader loss to Muscatine on the same diamond, North Scott (4-2) bounced back strong in advance of this evening's MAC home twinbill with Davenport North.
"We were definitely anxious to get back at it," said Cheek. "We took the losses to Muscatine and learned from them, and used them to come out prepared."
The Lancers were originally slated to host North on Monday, but rain postponed that doubleheader to this evening, with first pitch set for 5.
"That was a bummer. We were ready to play on Monday," Cheek said. "But we had an extra day off, and we were definitely fresh and ready to come out today."
In the nightcap, the Sabers (5-5) got runners in scoring position in five of their seven at-bats. Down by three going to the top of the sixth inning, they had a golden chance to break through against Cheek (2-1).
Following a lead-off single by Ava Morris and a walk to Talbot Kinney, a Keeley Jansen sacrifice put both runners in scoring position. However, Cheek reared back to record back-to-back strikeouts as she finished the game by retiring five straight.
"Moments like that are why I pitch, and why I do what I do," said Cheek, who also allowed a pair of walks in addition to the five Central DeWitt singles. "I'm always prepared for it."
Cheek also helped her own cause at the plate, going 2-for-3 and driving in Sam Lee with a first-inning RBI single. Batterymate Rachel Anderson (2-for-3) made it 2-0 with a third-inning RBI knock, and Taylor Robertson scored on a wild pitch in the fifth.
Central DeWitt coach Lee Swanson felt his club was just a hit or two away from a potentially different outcome and a possible split.
"I thought we battled; our two pitchers in the second game (Paige Owens and reliever McKenzie Fisher) did a nice job, but we didn't get the timely hits," said Swanson, whose club had won four in a row entering Tuesday. "Give Cheek credit. She showed why she's one of the best in the area."
In the opener, a pair of first-inning walks came back to haunt the Sabers, as North Scott third baseman Paige Westlin kicked off a huge game at the plate with a grand slam to stake the Lancers to a quick 4-0 lead.
Westlin went 4-for-4 and drove in five runs in the first game batting out of the No. 5 spot. She combined with cleanup hitter Cheek to produce a 7-for-8, eight-RBI, four-run effort.
"I think everyone wanted to get back and show how well we can do," said Westlin. "It (the first-inning slam) was a big moment for all of us. We really needed that tonight."
With senior Drew Lewis (2-1) allowing four runs on eight hits, her North Scott teammates responded after Central DeWitt made it 4-3 in the top of the fourth on a Hannah Palzkill solo homer and RBI singles by Drew Anderson and Owens.
The Lancers got those three back in the home half of the fourth, then sent 11 batters to the plate in the last of the fifth to score seven times as Anderson's two-run single and Cheek's two-run double fueled the fire.
"I think we found a bit of a groove today," said North Scott coach Holly Hoelting. "Coming off the two losses to Muscatine, this was good for us."
