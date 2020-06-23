Cheek on top of her game in North Scott sweep

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELDRIDGE — After starring at the plate in Tuesday's opening game, North Scott softball standout Ryann Cheek's left arm stole the show in the nightcap.

Following a 3-for-4, three-RBI effort in the Lancers' 14-4, five-inning first-game victory over Central DeWitt, the junior standout tossed a five-hitter with 11 strikeouts to help the hosts complete the non-conference sweep with a 3-0 win.

Playing for the first time in five days since taking a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader loss to Muscatine on the same diamond, North Scott (4-2) bounced back strong in advance of this evening's MAC home twinbill with Davenport North.

"We were definitely anxious to get back at it," said Cheek. "We took the losses to Muscatine and learned from them, and used them to come out prepared."

The Lancers were originally slated to host North on Monday, but rain postponed that doubleheader to this evening, with first pitch set for 5.

"That was a bummer. We were ready to play on Monday," Cheek said. "But we had an extra day off, and we were definitely fresh and ready to come out today."