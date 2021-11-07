CHICAGO (3-5) at PITTSBURGH (4-3) | 7:15 p.m., ESPN

STATS AND STUFF: The Bears have lost three straight. ... Chicago got torched for 467 yards vs. San Francisco — its highest total since allowing 541 in an overtime loss at Miami on Oct. 14, 2018. It was also the second straight game the Bears gave up more than 30 points and 400 yards. ... The Bears are tied for fourth in the NFL with 21 sacks; they had none last week. ... Chicago gave up points on seven consecutive possessions against San Francisco. ... Fields is coming off probably his best all-around game, throwing for 175 yards and rushing for 103, making him the first Chicago QB to run for 100 since Bobby Douglass in 1973. He had a spectacular 22-yard touchdown run in which he spun from at least two defenders and avoided a few more, as well as a neat TD pass to a diving Jesse James. ... Rookie RB Khalil Herbert has 351 yards rushing, all but seven in the past four games. ... K Cairo Santos has made a club-record 38 consecutive regular-season field goals, the longest active streak in the NFL and fourth-longest all-time. ... Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is tied with Hall of Famer Bill Cowher for second on the team's all-time win list. Cowher went 149-90-1 from 1992-2006. Tomlin is 149-81-1 since replacing Cowher in 2007. ... Steelers rookie RB Najee Harris was NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for October, piling up 480 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns in four games. ... The Steelers are nearly unbeatable at home on Monday night. They are 27-5 in Pittsburgh since "Monday Night Football" began in 1970, including 19 straight wins. Their last Monday night loss came on Oct. 14, 1991 against the New York Giants. Only four players on Pittsburgh's active roster were alive on that day, QB Ben Roethlisberger, DE Cam Heyward, K Chris Boswell and CB Joe Haden. ... Pittsburgh's .662 winning percentage (49-25) on Monday night is the highest the NFL. ... The Steelers' defense has yet to produce a multiple-turnover game in 2021. The unit had 10 such games in 2020. ... Pittsburgh's rebooted offensive line is starting to jell. The Steelers have allowed four sacks over their last three games after giving up 10 during their first four, though it has surrendered at least one sack each week.