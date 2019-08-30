Basics: 5 p.m. Saturday, Bob Reade Field
Last year: Bulls Noble 7-1, Geneseo 4-5
Last meeting: No previous meetings
Twitter: @jaydub_DA
Overview: Bulls Noble finished last season with seven straight wins, but its conference, part of the Chicago Public League, is not eligible for the postseason. Geneseo, coming off its first losing season since 1963, will start senior Jacob McConnell under center. The Maple Leafs play four of their first five games at home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.