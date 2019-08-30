Basics: 5 p.m. Saturday, Bob Reade Field

Last year: Bulls Noble 7-1, Geneseo 4-5

Last meeting: No previous meetings

Overview: Bulls Noble finished last season with seven straight wins, but its conference, part of the Chicago Public League, is not eligible for the postseason. Geneseo, coming off its first losing season since 1963, will start senior Jacob McConnell under center. The Maple Leafs play four of their first five games at home. 

